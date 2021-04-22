Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $384.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

