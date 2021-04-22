Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,806 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.73. 22,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,692. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.