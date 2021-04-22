Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Strategic Education comprises approximately 5.3% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Strategic Education worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.28. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

