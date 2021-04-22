Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.73.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$23.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$27.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,771,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$171,335,788.42. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,196 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

