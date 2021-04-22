Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.50 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $345.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.