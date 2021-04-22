Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $345.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.