Traders Buy High Volume of SeaChange International Call Options (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,218 call options.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 558,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,472. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.