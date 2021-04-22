Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average daily volume of 1,594 call options.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

