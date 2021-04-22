Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.