Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,100 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 78.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of IAA opened at $62.19 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

