Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $614.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $275.40 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

