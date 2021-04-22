Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

