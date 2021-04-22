TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,394. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $752.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

