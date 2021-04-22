Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

