Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,936 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,604 shares of company stock worth $4,320,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,838.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

