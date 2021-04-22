Truist Financial Corp Has $578,000 Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.