Truist Financial Corp Invests $543,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

