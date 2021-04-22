Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FOX by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 157,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 141,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

