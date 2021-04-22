Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 34,251 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

