Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

MRO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

