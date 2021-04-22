Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

