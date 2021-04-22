Trust Co. of Vermont Has $67,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Loews were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Loews by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

