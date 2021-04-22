Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

