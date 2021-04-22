Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 900 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

