TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

