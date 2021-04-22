TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.