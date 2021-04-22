Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACVA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Tuya stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

