Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.