Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 117,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,116. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

