Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $171,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

Shares of TYL opened at $451.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

