U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

USB opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

