U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $56.99 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.