U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 262.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.