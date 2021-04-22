Ubiq Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $25.11 million and approximately $94,259.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.25 or 0.04667957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00494755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $874.27 or 0.01695315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00683488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.00555816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00440279 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00258444 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

