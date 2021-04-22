UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

