UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

