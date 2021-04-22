UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of GATX worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GATX by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

