UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $113.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

