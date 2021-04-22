UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,556 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.