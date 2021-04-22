UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Glaukos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Glaukos by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.