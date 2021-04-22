UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $255.58 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

