UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

