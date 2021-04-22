UBS Group Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 37,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,071. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

