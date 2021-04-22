UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.