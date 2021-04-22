Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 65,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

