Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 701,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

