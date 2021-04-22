Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.54% of Miller Industries worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,055. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

