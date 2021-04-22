Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

