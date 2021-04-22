Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO remained flat at $$33.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The stock has a market cap of $666.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

