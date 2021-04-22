Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several research firms have commented on UFI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 28,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,517. Unifi has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.94.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

