Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Cap of $81.59 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.69 or 0.00042609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $81.59 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00330748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.